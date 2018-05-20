Thousands flock to Pudsey Carnival to celebrate 30th anniversary in style

Organisers of Pudsey Carnival have paid tribute to all of the volunteers and visitors who ensured this year's event was the best attended in its history.

Thousands of residents descended on Queen's Park in Pudsey on Saturday, May 19 to celebrate the festival's 30th anniversary.

PIC: Steve Riding

Councillor Simon Seary of the Pudsey Carnival Committee said: "This year's carnival was probably the best attended in its 30 year history. There were thousands here.

"I have to say thank you to all of the committee members and people who came down for making it one to remember.

"It went on well into the evening and we had cleared the field within half an hour of the event finishing, thanks to the great work by the committee and volunteers."

Local groups and charities raised money for their own causes throughout the day, while the committee themselves raised cash towards their defibrillator fund, which aims to scatter the life-saving apparatus throughout the town.

PIC: Steve Riding

Float competitions, gymnasts and other family fun activities all took place while charities and local groups raised awareness of their work in the community.

Southroyd School in Pudsey came out top of the float competition, bagging themselves £300 while Waterloo School came in second and netted £200, courtesy of sponsor PDS Windows.

Cllr Seary added: "In the next few weeks we'll announce how much we have raised towards the defibrillator fund.

"We already have 12 in Pudsey."

Cllr Seary is urging people who visited to post their photos on the carnival's Facebook page to be in with a chance of winning a free meal at The Bankhouse restaurant.

Planning for next year's carnival will begin towards the end of the year.