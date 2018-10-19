Thor’s: The bar within a tipi is returning to Leeds city centre for Christmas

Have your say

It is the Leeds bar which plays on Yorkshire’s Viking heritage.

Thor’s Tipi is returning to Leeds in time for the Christmas festivities later this year.

It returns to Victoria Gardens on November 16 and runs until December 31 featuring a bar, wooden seaton, cosy furs and an open fire pit.

It’s facebook page says: “Thor’s striking exterior and beautiful twinkling winter garden is the perfect place to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Once inside, you’ll be transported to a Scandinavian-style Christmas, with a roaring log fire, warm blankets & cosy snug seating. Inspired by the Sami people of Lapland, our giant Tipi’s alone create a beautiful, show-stopping venue to enjoy Christmas.

“Whatever the weather outside, you can rest assured that the temperature inside will be suitably snuggly and filled with festive cheer!”

