This Leeds United fan just invented a new system to get served a pint quicker in cocktail bars

We've all been there. You're out with your mates in one of Leeds' many bustling cocktail bars and the urge for another round is too great to resist.

But for some, the litany of crazy cocktails on the menu is nothing more than an inconvenience - especially when bar staff take about two decades to make a round of weird cocktails and you only wanted a pint.

The Leeds United fan's million-dollar idea

One Leeds United fan has come up with the answer: express queues in Leeds city centre cocktail bars.

He said on Twitter: "Bars in town need a cocktail queue for all the [nice ladies and gentlemen] that want a drink that takes an hour to make, while us lads that want a pint can get in the express queue... know what am saying?"

His (we assume it's a 'lad'), idea was met on Twitter with scores of approval.

Jose Dalbinho replied: "100%. Avoid these places like the plague after watching three lads serve a hen party two for one cocktails for 30 minutes while I wanted a pint.

"Give them lemon zest foam by all means, but just pull a pint while you're at it"

Would you support this idea?

