This Leeds pub wants to PAY you £2000 to spend your summer partying

A pub in Leeds wants to pay you £2000 to spend your summer partying.

The Lawnswood Arms in Adel is looking to recruit the UK’s first ever event tester.

The lucky person will get paid to travel the country attending events and then give feedback to management.

It will involve reviewing the atmosphere, the activities, food, and of course - the drinks.

This is to help the Otley Road pub shape their events and entertainment programme.

The role has been created to celebrate the launch of Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events take place at pubs nationwide, from beer yoga and beach parties.

Robert Lindsley, general manager at the Lawnswood Arms, said: “Events are a great way to bring the community together and there’s nothing better than spending time with family and friends at your local pub, especially over the summer. That’s why we are creating an action-packed summer of events for locals, with help from our first ever official event tester.

“We’re looking for one lucky applicant who will get paid to attend exciting events across the UK to help shape our own entertainment calendar and make Lawnswood Arms’s events the best in the whole country. We’d love for someone from Adel to be selected to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Applications are open until Sunday, June 9.

To apply visit the website and explain why you've got what it takes to be the pub’s first ever event tester.

www.summer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical/