This Leeds bar is serving pornstar martinis and espresso martinis ON TAP!

It’s been open since September 2018, so why are we only just hearing about cocktails being served ON TAP at The Box on Infirmary Street?

The popular venue, which was recently voted ‘Best New Bar’ at the Publican awards, has been serving Pornstar Martinis and Espresso Martinis on tap since its doors opened to rave reviews.

Pornstar martini and espresso martini

Bar supervisor Martin Dodds revealed the hard work that goes into making the perfect cocktail on tap. He said: “‘Every time we make it, it's a bit long process because we have to get it to the exact gram.”

They seem to have gone down a treat, for the novelty if not nothing else. Martin said: “Everybody comes in and goes ‘Pornstar Martini on draught? I’ll try it’ and let me tell you, it’s worth it.”

They’re priced at a standard £8 usually, but from Sunday to Wednesday they’re running a new deal making them £5 each, an absolute steal for any cocktail, never mind these ones on tap.

While the novelty may wear off quickly, the taste is surprisingly good. The cocktail’s liquid is on tap, but the topping of both the Pornstar and the Espresso Martini is handmade at the bar in canisters to be added once the cocktail has been pulled.

It was quite jarring to watch at first, but it didn’t detract from the flavour. Cocktail snobs will turn their nose up and claim the art of cocktail making is dying, but maybe it's just evolving.

There’s no way around it, they don’t appetising when pouring from the tap. But after taste testing them (all in the name of journalism!) I can hand-on-heart say that those two cocktails taste just as good, if not better, than your standard pornstar or espresso martinis.

And it takes half the time and effort to order one, meaning less time queuing at the bar. Win.

It’s not known whether Arc Inspirations will be rolling out this feature to other branches, or even adding a variation of cocktails, but it is certainly something different to try on your next night out.