This is why you may see hoards of zombies walking the streets of Leeds

Terrifying and gruesome zombies are getting ready to rise from their graves and walk the streets of Leeds.

But there's no need to have too many sleepless night, as it's all for a good cause.

The zombie event comes to Leeds next month. PIC: Tim and Sharon Sawyer

A Zombie Walk, organised by the Otley Zombie Apocalyps,e is taking place in Leeds on Saturday, October 6.

The walk will start at The New Inn in Headingley at 2pm, before a walk through the town and into Vue cinema at Leeds Light for the 6pm showing of new horror film Redcon-1.

There will also be a question and answer session witht he cast and crew following the film screening.

The group of undead enthusiasts will then be going to Santiagos Bar for the afterpart, where live music will be provided by Tormenta, One Year Dead and Dead by Monday.

Anyone interesting in joining in the fun can attend any, or all, parts of the evening, but tickets have to be purchase din advance for the film screening and the after party.

For more information, click here.

