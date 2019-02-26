This is why Trinity Leeds was evacuated this morning

Have your say

Early morning shoppers and Trinity staff were all evacuated from the retail centre on Tuesday due to a planned fire drill.

Shoppers were left confused over what was going on, with one Twitter user, Ross Bailey, tweeting: "Has something gone on at Trinity Leeds? As the whole complex has been evacuated."

Another customer, Marc, also tweeted: "Just been evacuated from Trinity Leeds. Was enjoying myself."

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds has confirmed the evacuation was due to an annual fire drill.

They said: "It was entirely expected and well planned in advance."

The centre reopened to customers and staff around 9.30am.