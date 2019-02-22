This is why there's a police cordon in place in Beeston this morning

Have your say

Police have cordoned off part of Beeston this morning following a 'street disturbance'.

They wouldn't comment on the nature of the incident, which happened just after 8pm last night.

A cordon remains in place on Malvern Road this morning, and the street is closed to traffic.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police were called to Malvern Road in Beeston at 20.17 yesterday to a report of a disturbance in the street.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1826 of February 21."