This is why the opening of Leeds' new ice rink has been delayed - and when it's expected to happen

The hotly anticipated opening of a permanent ice rink in Leeds has been delayed - but not for too long.

The Ice Planet rink, which is being built near Elland Road and now has the exterior cladding complete, was scheduled to be completed in January, but adverse weather conditions in 2017 and half of 2018 have delayed the process slightly.

An artist's impression of the Ice Planet rink

The leisure hub, which is also hoping to welcome a professional hockey team, is now set for an official opening in 'mid-2019', although no firm date has yet been revealed.

A number of new jobs are expected to be created when the 1,800 capacity rink opens its doors.

Chief operating Officer of Planet Ice Heath Rhodes told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "The ice rink in Leeds will be a fantastic new ice leisure and sports destination for the city of Leeds and Planet Ice is really excited for the launch this summer.

"As the public will know there have been delays due to adverse weather conditions in late 2017 and half of 2018 but currently the project is on course for a mid 2019 opening."

The ice rink project has undergone a few changes since construction began in 2016.

A change of ownership saw the original Silver Lines brand become national brand Planet Ice, and in 2017 wooden supports at the building site were damaged in a winter storm, delaying further work.

For the latest updates on progress and vacancies, keep an eye on the Planet Ice website here.