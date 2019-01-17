This is why the canal near Leeds Station has turned GREEN

Have your say

Passers-by were shocked to see that the Leeds Liverpool Canal had turned bright green this week - amid concerns of pollution.

The Environment Agency have now investigated the discolouration, which can be seen near Leeds Station, and luckily the cause is harmless.

It's due to the presence of a non-toxic fluorscene dye used for tracing river flows.

It's not the first time the dye has appeared in local watercourses and caused concern.

In June 2017, the same substance was spotted in the River Aire near Bridgewater Place. It was being used by river management teams to investigate and identify illegal discharges into the nearby Hol Beck tributary.

In December 2015 the green dye also found its way into a puddle outside a takeaway on Beeston Road.