This is why the air ambulance landed on the M62 in West Yorkshire today

A crash involving a tractor and a Vauxhall Safira closed the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 26 and 27 this morning.

The air ambulance landed following the accident around 10.50am, near Hunsworth.

However the accident turned out to not be as serious as first thought and the female driver of the Safira was taken to hospital by land ambulance with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 10.50am to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the M62, just past junction 26.

"The cars involved were a white tractor and a blue Vauxhall Safira.

"The carriageway was closed for a short time to allow an air ambulance to land.

"One female has been taken to hospital by land ambulance with injuries which are not thought to be serious.

"The lanes reopened at 11.35am."