This is why Leeds Civic Hall was lit up in red, green and yellow this weekend

Those who have been out in Leeds during the evenings this weekend may have noticed the Civic Hall looking slightly different.

The top of the face of the building was lit up with a strip of green, the two spires were filled with yellow and the lights on the sides emitted red, green and yellow.

Unless you take a keen interest in world flags, you might not know these are the colours of Lithuania.

It's all been done to mark 100 years of independence regained after the First World War in 1918 by the country - and to celebrate the reestablishment of the state after declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990.

A group of Lithuanians have been travelling the world spreading the word. Niagra Falls was lit up in the nations colours earlier this year.

Lithuanian National TV and the Lord Mayor of Leeds were present at the lighting up ceremony, which was the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Many Lithuanian’s have settled in Yorkshire, particularly in Leeds and Bradford since the 1920’s and they settle and integrate into their communities but still retain their traditions.

Simon Grybas co-owner of My Thai Restaurants and of Lithuanian decent, whose Grandfather arrived at the end of the Second World War, said: “It’s good to respect where you live but also a lovely feeling to remember your roots and heritage.

“I run a pop-up Lithuanian Kitchen in one of my restaurants every Sunday, bringing our community together.

“Lighting up these iconic buildings of our City of Leeds means a lot to our community."

Marius Bubnelis has lived in Headingley for two years.

"It's very nice. It makes me proud of who we are and proud to be part of the Leeds community."