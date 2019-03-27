This is why Leeds children are getting extra time off at Easter this year

The Leeds school holiday calendar has undergone a drastic change this year.

A late Easter has meant that for the first time in many kids' lives, their two-week spring break won't actually include Good Friday, Easter Sunday or Easter Monday.

Leeds schools break up this Friday for a fortnight's 'Easter' holiday and return to the classroom on Monday April 15 - around a month after the February half-term ended.

They will then have an extra two days off for the festival of Easter itself - Good Friday on April 19 and Easter Monday on April 22.

The next break is the spring bank holiday on May 6, followed by the half-term holiday from Friday May 24 until Monday June 3, when schools re-open.

The six-week summer holiday begins on July 24.