This is why it's just become more difficult to buy or sell a pet on Gumtree

Online selling platform Gumtree has introduced new rules to prevent the 'casual' trading of pets on the site.

The measures came into force on August 7, and have seen a compulsory paywall introduced for anyone wishing to sell an animal. A fee will now be charged to discourage illegal pet breeders from signing up.

Puppies dumped in metal cage and left to die in Leeds in freezing temperatures

The site already has a partnership with the Pet Advertising Advisory Group, who provide guidelines on responsible pet trading.

The laws every dog owner needs to know - and the fines you could face if you break them

The organisation has expressed concerns that criminals are setting up fake profiles on Gumtree to advertise illegally bred dogs and cats for sale.

Many of these animals have health problems or are being imported into the country from abroad without the correct paperwork and quarantine certificates.