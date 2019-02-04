This is why an Irish Air Corps helicopter visited Leeds today

An Irish military aircraft made a stop at Leeds Bradford Airport today.

The Agusta Westland 139, operated by the Irish Air Corps - who provide air support to Ireland's army and navy - visited the Multiflight engineering and maintenance depot on the Yeadon site to refuel today.

The helicopter can seat 15 and has a range of functions, including military, search and rescue, offshore transport, disaster relief, maritime patrol and emergency medical evacuation.

Last summer, a WW2-era Spitfire made an unplanned overnight stopover at Multiflight after encountering stormy weather en route to Scotland. It is pictured at the base here.