This is why a mysterious flight from Leeds Bradford Airport turned back over the Atlantic

Plane spotters tracking a Jet2 flight from Leeds Bradford were puzzled when the plane turned back just west of Ireland.

The Boeing 757 registered to the budget airline took off on Saturday afternoon at around 3.30pm and headed west.

Aviation enthusiasts were puzzled when the flight, which had the code EXS059B appeared on tracking apps, as all of Jet2's scheduled flights from the airport are to destinations in Europe, and do not cross the Atlantic.

Data on the apps shows that the aircraft flew above Ireland before performing a turn over the Atlantic and looping back towards Leeds.

However, Jet2 clarified the mysterious circumstances by confirming that the aircraft was on a routine maintenance flight - meaning it was travelling as a 'ghost plane' without any passengers on board.