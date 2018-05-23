This is why 7,500 music fans are heading to Leeds

It’s getting to that time of year when festival season is in full swing.

Among the jam-packed calendar of events is the World Island Festival, which returns to Leeds for a second time.

It will be held on Globe Road in the South Bank over this bank holiday weekend.

Taking over two car parks, the festival will see the likes of Mercury Prize winner Sampha, Brit Award nominee Loyle Carter and Leeds local Nightmares On Wax perform for festival-goers into the night. Over three days of music and food, 75 acts will perform for an estimated 7,500 music fans. The festival will also feature a variety of artists from the British jazz scene including Nubya Garcia, a London saxophonist tipped by The Guardian as “one to watch”.

The festival aims to showcase the most exciting new music from around the UK. While primarily a music festival, it will also be providing a mouth-watering choice of food from the likes of Patty Smiths, Manjit’s Kitchen and Soul Shack.

In the evening, the music will play on at after parties at venues including Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House and Water Lane Boathouse.

The new venue for this year’s festival is unique. Why, you might ask? It has never been used for this type of event before, despite being in the heart of the Leeds music scene.

Tickets for the event are still on sale for £35 for a day ticket. Alternatively, there are also a limited number of weekend tickets left.

For more information, visit the festival’s website at www.world-island.com, where you can find a full line-up and ticket information.