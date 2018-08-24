This is where the £1million unclaimed Leeds lottery jackpot has gone

A lucky Leeds punter who won £1million on the National Lottery failed to claim their prize in time.

The Millionaire Raffle ticket was bought in Leeds back in February, and the 180-day deadline to cash it in has now passed following last-minute appeals to find the winner.

The money will now go to charity - it will be distributed between voluntary organisations in sport, the arts, heritage, health, education and the environment.

City of Leeds Sea Cadets, who are based on the River Aire near Thwaite Mills, have already received £18,895 in unclaimed National Lottery prize money, and have used it to start a canoeing programme.

Club volunteer Stacy Myers said:

"The National Lottery funding has made a really big difference for our adults and cadets, enabling well over 150 of us not only to start kayaking but also to gain specialist coaching and safety qualifications which has really helped us all to get in to sport."