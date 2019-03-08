This is when the new Iceland store in the Merrion Centre is opening

The Merrion Centre's latest store is opening this month.

Discount supermarket Iceland will open in the shopping centre on Tuesday March 19 at 8.30am.

The Merrion Centre is changing its name and this is why

The Merrion Centre has enjoyed a strong start to 2019 despite a tough trading environment for the retail sector. Seven new businesses have opened in the mall in the past five months, including tea house Chatime, New York-style pizzeria Union Square and Japanese restaurant Blue Sakura.

Plans have recently been submitted to build a huge new 17-storey office and retail extension to the centre, which would see the old Odeon cinema, which has been abandoned since the 1970s, demolished. The proposals are awaiting approval.

To celebrate International Women's Day, the Merrion Centre has re-named itself the 'Mary-Ann Centre' for a week.