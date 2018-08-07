This is when rain is set to hit Leeds as temperatures dip

The warm weather of late is now set to see a dip in temperatures this week, with rain, wind and potentially thunder expected in Yorkshire.

Leeds is set to see cooler temperatures, alongside rainy showers and wind.

Thursday will see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, but it will be Friday that sees the weather turn to rain, with light showers set to occur late morning and early afternoon

Wednesday will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloudy periods, and although peak temperatures will be around 21C, it will still feel cooler and fresher compared to the beginning of the week.

Temperatures will then continue to dip to around 19C by the end of the week.

Saturday in Leeds will then be overcast and again will see rainy showers throughout the day.

Although Sunday is set to be brighter than Saturday, light showers are still expected, but Monday will then see an end to the rain, with sunny intervals and temperatures of around 20C.

Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “After weeks of predominantly high temperatures and very little rainfall for many parts of the country, high pressure is finally breaking down allowing a cold front to introduce cooler, fresher air from the Atlantic to all parts of the UK.

“Temperatures will still often be in the low to mid-20s Celsius in eastern parts of England for the rest of this week, which although is above average for the time of year, will be notably cooler than recent weeks.

“Elsewhere, temperatures in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England will be closer to average, the high teens being typical.”

However, this dip in temperature is only set to be temporary as forecasters are predicting the warm weather will return and could continue into October.