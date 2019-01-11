This is when Powerleague five-a-side football centres in Leeds will close

Powerleague has confirmed the closure date of one of their three Leeds football centres.

The owners of the national five-a-side football pitch operator confirmed back in September that the Leeds Central, Leeds East and Leeds North sites would shut as part of a restructure affecting 13 centres across the country.

However, they continued to operate for the rest of 2018 and are still open for business.

Powerleague have now confirmed on their website that the Leeds North site on Limewood Approach in Seacroft will shut on January 27.

No date has been given for the closures of Leeds Central, on Wellington Bridge Street, and Leeds East, in Cross Green, and they are continuing to trade. Powerleague have been contacted for further clarification.

The company, owned by Patron Capital Partners, will shut the sites through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to close under-performing units.

Powerleague said the move was a 'last resort', adding that it would go bust without the restructuring.

"The CVA has been designed to deliver a refinanced, restructured business without which Powerleague would not have a viable future," the firm said.

It follows three years of declining revenues and failed attempts to raise sufficient funds to meet lease obligations. The closures are likely to lead to the loss of 109 jobs and affected employees have been informed. The company boasts more than 440 pitches across 50 sites in the UK and Ireland and employs some 580 people, including sports coaches and referees. Powerleague chief executive Christian Rose said:

"Closing sites is a difficult decision to make and we are supporting those personally affected. "These significant changes are essential to a sustainable future for Powerleague and I am committed to our long-term turnaround plan."