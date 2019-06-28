This is when McDonald's Hunslet is reopening - see inside

McDonald's have shared some early pictures of their refurbished Hunslet restaurant ahead of its imminent reopening.

The fast food outlet closed in May in order to create an expanded dining area, new car park and outdoor play area for children.

Inside the refurbished Hunslet McDonald's.

-> See inside the new McDonald's on Briggate after major refurbishment

There are also six new self-service kiosks, and the McDelivery service will be introduced for customers living within 1.5 miles of the restaurant

The Hunslet site is one of seven operated by franchise holder Anne Wainwright, who will take on 30 new staff once the refurbishment is complete.

The size of the seating area will increase by half - accommodating 130 diners - and the new car park will have 45 spaces.

Staff will also offer table service, and there will be USB charging points, free-to-use tablets and interactive children's tablets.

The size of the seating area has doubled.

The Low Road restaurant will open again on Tuesday, July 2.

-> Sex, lies and McDonald's: Leeds taxi driver reveals what really goes on in the back seat

Anne Wainwright said in May: “I’m thrilled to be able to welcome more customers at my restaurant on Low Road and create new job opportunities in the local area.

"The makeover makes me proud to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience.

"McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it."