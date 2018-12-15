This is when Leeds Council will be gritting the roads with risk of frozen rain rising

Leeds City Council have announced that they have been out gritting the roads of the city twice on Saturday, and plan to be out again first thing on Sunday morning.

The gritting team were out at 1.30pm, 4.30pm on Saturday to try and combat the threat of freezing rain over the weekend.

They will be out at 6am again on Sunday morning.

They will have used 30 grit trucks and spread more than 600 tonnes of grit over 800 miles of roads in the city.

Leeds council said in a tweet: "Gritting at 1330, 1630 and 0600 on Sunday with our 30 #grit trucks spreading more than 600 tonnes of grit across 800 miles of roads in the city.

"Position constantly being monitored.

This is when gritters will be out in Leeds again

"Frozen rain and ice biggest cause for concern.

"Please drive/walk carefully. Keep warm & safe."

Experts at the Met Office issued an amber weather warning covering the majority of Yorkshire for most of the weekend, with snow and freezng temperatures hitting the region over the weekend.