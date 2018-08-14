This is when experts predict it will rain again in Leeds

Monday's deluge of rain certainly caught many unaware.

When will Leeds see rain again?

There were short, sharp bursts of very heavy rainfall throughout the afternoon, putting an end to the constant dry spells we've had over recent weeks.

But should we be making or umbrellas and rain coats a regular feature when deciding what to take out of the house with us over the coming days?

Well, not unless you're planning a midnight stroll on Wednesday.

There's no sign of rain during daylight hours over the coming days, with the only prediction from the Met Office coming for Wednesday evening at 10pm.

That is set to continue through most of the night and into the early hours of Thursday morning, before a break for most of the morning, although a little light rain could pass over Leeds in the late morning.

Today (Tuesday) should remain dry but cloudy, with highs of around 20C expected.

Of today's forecast, A Met Office spokesperson said: "Most places will have a dry day on Tuesday with some bright or sunny spells.

"Cloudier across the Pennines with possible mist and patchy light rain. Winds westerly, mainly light. Maximum temperature 22 °C."