This is when and where you can watch Police Interceptors and what to expect

The new series of Police Interceptors starts next week and viewers can expect to see plenty of West Yorkshire roads.

West Yorkshire Police are the hosts of the new season after hosting for the first time in 2018.

WYP Roads Policing Unit shared their excitement for the new series on Twitter, saying: "One for your diaries, we’re back on your screens next week!"

What is it?

Police Interceptors is a documentary programme that follows road policing units as they tackle crime.

This season is set in West Yorkshire as the camera crews follow the WYP roads policing unit.

When is it on?

It is on tonight - Monday, March 10.

Start time is 8pm.

Where is it on?

It will be aired on Channel 5.

What happened last series?

The last series saw some high-speed chases through Bradford, gunshots at a house party, hunting down wanted men in Keighley and a stolen van almost killing a dog walker in Leeds.

It also saw police officers ramming the runaway car of a suspected burglar and officers finding a mangled car described as a "death trap on wheels."

There was some unbelievable moments such as when the team caught a drunk driver on the motorway who later propositioned one of the officers in the back of the cop car.

And the series ended with a pursuit of a driver who later crashes and runs off on foot and a hunt for the driver of a £300,000 Rolls Royce who's suspected of being under the influence.

What can we expect?

The trailer teasers dramatic car chases, fleeing suspects and armed robberies.

It opens with a stark call: "He's stood at the gate with a kitchen knife saying he's going to stab police."

Also shown is a clip of eight police cars and a helicopter chasing a driver racing at 80mph northbound onto the M1.

The incident was described as "bringing carnage to the roads of West Yorkshire."