This is when a major Leeds road will reopen after gas leak

A major route in and out of Leeds could be closed all weekend due to a gas leak earlier this week.

The A64 was closed on Tuesday (August 28) afternoon but will be reopened this evening (Friday).

A64 is closed due to a gas leak. PIC: Highways England

The road was due to be closed through the weekend but the work has finished ahead of schedule.

James Knox, NGN Site Manager, said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience that this road closure has caused for motorists, but it was essential for the safe repair of the pipes underground.

“There is some reinstatement work needed on the site next week which may require a further road closure. However, we will try to make sure this work takes place overnight and causes as little disruption as possible to motorists.

“The leak was reported to us through the National Gas Emergency phone line and we’d always encourage anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide to call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.”

Motorists on the A1(M) trying to get to Leeds are advised to use the following diversions until the road reopens:

Travelling northbound on the A1(M):

Continue north to Junction 45 and leave on the A58, join the A6120 and then on to the A64.

Travelling southbound on the A1(M):

Continue to Junction 46 at Colton and then use the A6120 and then rejoin the A64.

If anyone smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide please call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

