This is what the law says about parking outside schools in Leeds.

This is what the law says about parking on zig zags and double yellow lines.

Both new drivers and those who haven't read their Highway Code in a while may benefit from brushing up on the rules around where, when and how to park your car.

Not only can offences such as parking on a dropped curb land you with a fixed penalty notice, they can also endanger the public.

Earlier this week, the YEP revealed the top 11 worst Leeds streets for parking offences on zig zags, double yellows or no waiting zones.

Seven of these eleven streets had schools on them.

So what are the rules around parking outside schools?

According to Highway Code Rule 243, you should not park near a school entrance — as well as anywhere that would prevent access for emergency services, at or near a bus stop, opposite or within 10 metres of a junction, over a dropped kerb, and in front of an entrance to a property.

Yellow zig zag lines

Yellow zig zag lines outside schools indicate the length of road where stopping or waiting is strictly prohibited. You may also find an upright sign, indicating a mandatory prohibition of stopping during the times shown.

This is a waiting offence and is dealt with by local authority civil enforcement offers either via patrols or CCTV monitored vehicles.

The local authority does not have the power to issue a penalty charge notice but to confuse matters even more, the police can issue a ticket for causing an obstruction to either other traffic or pedestrians.

To safeguard children attending schools, zig zag lines should be treated like double yellow lines.

Double yellow lines

Double yellow lines mean no waiting at any time and there are no excuses for most drivers.

The only exceptions are for disabled badge holders who are legally entitled to park where double yellows are painted.

In some places there may be signs with seasonal restrictions.

The Highway Code states: "The times at which the restrictions apply for other road markings are shown on nearby plates or on entry signs to controlled parking zones.

"If no days are shown on the signs, the restrictions are in force every day including Sundays and Bank Holidays."