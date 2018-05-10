This is what Sheffield drivers should really do if they're being tailgated

Most drivers in Sheffield have had the misfortune of being tailgated at one point or another.

Impatient motorists will drive far too closely to the car in front which, they believe, is travelling too slowly for their liking.

This annoying habit is known as tailgating and is supposed to encourage drivers to pull out of the way for vehicles travelling at faster speeds.

But, in reality, all this means is that that the tailgating driver would probably be unable to avoid a crash if the car in front were to brake quickly.

If a crash were to happen in these kind of scenarios then it can sometimes be confusing to determine who exactly is at fault.

Drivers are supposed to leave a two-second gap between their vehicle and the one in front.

If you are one of these drivers that chooses not to keep a safe distance then you could face a £100 charge and three points on your licence.

Tailgating falls under the careless driving offence and, in the worst cases, can result in a driving ban or even a prison sentence in the result of a crash.

You might have experienced some form of tailgating before, especially on some of South Yorkshire's long country roads.

So, this is what you are supposed to do in this situation.

The RAC has said that drivers being tailgated should stay calm and assess their speed.

If you think you're driving too slowly in the outside then move over as soon as its safe to do.

Also, avoid driving well under the speed limit or repeatedly touch your breaks to make a point as this only increases the risk of a collision.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland Road Safety Partnership said: “If you’re faced with a tailgater as soon as you can, and it's safe to do so, let them pass.

“It can be tempting to hold them up, however, this will only further frustrate the tailgater and it’s just not worth it as the situation could escalate into road rage.”