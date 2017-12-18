This is the newest destination from Leeds Bradford Airport

A new route from Leeds Bradford Airport will begin in Easter 2018.

Tour operator Super Break has announced they will be running charter-only flights to the Spanish city of Seville.

The Andalucian destination was named Lonely Planet's number one city to visit for 2018.

The Easter trip will be the first direct flight from Leeds Bradford to the city.

The company already operates charter flights to Iceland from the airport.

Passengers will be able to experience the traditional Easter festival of Semana Santa, which features processions and street performances.

LBA's aviation development director Chris Sanders said:

“We are delighted that Super Break have chosen Leeds Bradford Airport for this very special departure. Seville is a great city to visit at any time, but even more so at Easter as the city celebrates with a series of colourful and eye-catching parades through its streets. As this holiday is from Good Friday to Easter Monday, we expect very strong demand.”

