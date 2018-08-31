This is the moment a lorry had to be LIFTED off the grass verge of a motorway in Leeds

Have your say

This dramatic image shows the moment a lorry was lifted off a grass verge of a motorway in Leeds.

The northbound exit ramp of the A1(M) at Bramham crossroads is currently closed after the lorry left the carriageway and lodged itself on the grass verge.

The lorry is lifted from the embankment. PIC: Highways England

The closure was originally thought to be in place for two hours, but Highways England are now advising drivers that the 'complex' recovery could take longer than first thought.

READ: Recovery operation which could take hours underway after lorry mounts motorway embankment in Leeds

They said: "UPDATE #A1M at #BramhamCrossroads J44 northbound exit.

"The process of moving the lorry begun at 10am and is proving to be a complex recovery.

The lorry before the recovery began. PIC: West Yorkshire Police RPU

"Therefore the closure will remain in place longer than anticipated."

Traffic is delayed in the area, with the nearby A64 expected to be closed all weekend due to a gas leak.

For the latest traffic and travel news in the Leeds area, join our new Facebook group by CLICKING HERE.