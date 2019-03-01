This is the main reason why Leeds parents didn't get their first-choice secondary school

Over 400 children in Leeds have not been given a place at ANY of their preferred secondary schools after allocations were made this week.

A parent can select up to five schools on their application form and rank them in order of preference.

This year, 9,141 pupils were allocated a year seven place for the next academic year, with 7,486 winning a spot at their family's first-choice school. A total of 8,711 will go to one of their five preferred choices in September.

But that leaves 430 families who did not get a place at any of their five preferred schools - and Leeds City Council have revealed the main reason why.

Around 90 per cent of parents applying on behalf of these 430 children did not list their nearest secondary school or a school that they live within the catchment area for on their application form.

They may have instead used their five choices to apply for oversubscribed schools further away from their home that prioritise children living locally.

These families have instead been allocated a school that has places remaining but may in some cases be a considerable distance from where they live.

The council's admissions team have warned parents against the risks of this practice - which can leave their child in a difficult position.

It is recommended that parents list at least one local school among their five preferences - even if they are also requesting places at schools further afield - to avoid excessive travel distances.

If you are in this position, you can appeal to the council for your allocated place to be reconsidered. Here is all the information you need about the appeals process.