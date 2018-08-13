This is the Leeds cafe giving free meals to those in need

A Leeds cafe is offering people who are struggling to make ends meet a free meal.

Mamma Del’s Cafe in Morley has started the scheme to feed those who use food banks, homeless people, or even young mothers who want to socialise.

Customers can decide to pay for the meals in advance, at typically around £5, which are then added to a white board in the Queen Street cafe, for others to choose from.

At the moment, people do not need a formal referral to receive a free meal, and will be accepted at face value.

The YEP is featuring the scheme as part of its Feed A Family campaign, which asks readers to donate towards food banks and highlights the issue of poverty in Leeds.

Owner and manager Adele Franks, who set up the scheme two months ago, said: “Our board is full to bursting with meals waiting.”

It includes meals, food for children, drinks, different types of sandwiches and more.

Mother-of-one Miss Franks said: “I used to be a single parent and I know how hard it is.”

She had heard a story of one mother-of-three who only had £2 to spend on electricity and decided more needed to be done to address poverty in the area. “It’s nice to be nice,” said Miss Franks.

She also thanked the customers who had offered to pay for the meals of those in need, saying: “People are so generous.”

The cafe also came second in the YEP’s Cafe of the Year 2018 competition.

Our Feed A Family campaign has been re-started over a week amid rising food bank use during the summer holidays, when some parents can struggle to pay for the extra meals their children miss out on while not in school.