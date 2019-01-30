 This is how you can get a free cappuccino in Leeds this week

This Veganuary, animal welfare charity Viva! will be visiting Leeds to give away free vegan cappuccinos to shoppers.

Members of Viva!, Europe’s largest vegan campaigning charity, will be at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Friday on their ‘Viva!ccino’ bike to give away the plant-based drink.

The cappuccino bike will showcase two types of plant-based milk, oat milk and soy milk. Vegan campaigners will also be on hand to answer people's questions about dairy-free diets.

Laura Hellwig, Viva! Campaigner, said the charity wanted to show people how easy it is to make the switch to dairy-free products.

She added: There has been an explosion of new vegan products on the high street and Leeds is no exception

“We hope to reach people who may have never considered dairy alternatives. We also hope to educate people about the realities of the dairy industry.

“The best way to help animals, the environment and improve your health is to go vegan. If you are at all curious to try plant-based milk, come along and discover your new favourite vegan drink.”

The Viva!ccino bike can be found in the White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road, on Friday, February 1 from 11am to 3pm.