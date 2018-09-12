Two Leeds bars are promising drinkers FREE beer today for one day only.

READ: Leeds bar which is 'Mecca for beer fans' named nation's best

This is how you can get a FREE beer in Leeds today

Independent Scottish brewery, BrewDog, has announced an international ‘Bad Beer Amnesty’, giving drinkers the opportunity to swap any mainstream lager for a pint of its new headliner beer, Lost Lager, which hits its bars today.

BrewDog Leeds on Crown Street and BrewDog North Street Leeds on New York Road will have a designated ‘Bad Beer Bin’ where visitors can dump their unwanted cans of beer in exchange for a pint of the brewery’s latest lager.

BrewDog will be accepting cans from midday to closing time on today in both of its Leeds locations.

Each person who swaps a can of ‘bad beer’ will be entitled to one free pint of Lost Lager.

This is how you can get a FREE beer in Leeds today

The initiative to get drinkers to upgrade their lagers will be available in all BrewDog’s UK bars, as well as its Barcelona, Berlin and Brussels bars in mainland Europe.

Lost Lager will also be available to buy at BrewDog.com/shop in 330ml cans or bottles from today.

READ: Yorkshire's brewers toasted with 400-keg Maine Beer Box at Leeds International Beer Festival

The beer is also being stocked by Tesco and Booker nationwide from today, in 330ml bottles, 330ml cans, and 660ml bottles.

BrewDog Leeds is located at White Cloth Hall, Crown Street, Leeds, LS2 7DA

BrewDog North Street Leeds is located at Crispin House, New York Road, Leeds, LS2 7PF

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “Lost Lager is our best lager to date; a crisp, clean pilsner with hints of spice and a zesty lime marmalade character.

"To mark its launch, we wanted to give beer drinkers a chance to taste a lager made with soul and passion, rather than the mass-produced fizzy yellow swill that the big breweries have been peddling for years.

"So, bin your Budweiser, say farewell to Fosters, and get your hands on a pint of Lost Lager.

“For decades, the craft of lager has been lost and forgotten, bastardised by mega breweries putting profit before flavour.

"But brewed right, lager can pack huge flavour and offer a really exciting style with depth and character. We have been working hard on nailing this recipe for months, and we know anyone who has a taste of Lost Lager will never look back.”

For all of the best lifestyle and nightlife coverage in Leeds - like our City Buzz Facebook page by clicking here.