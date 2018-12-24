This is how our hero police and NHS workers will spend Christmas Day

As millions of us settle down to enjoy our Christmas dinner, public services staff across Leeds will be working to look after our community.

We spoke to the NHS and emergency services workers across Leeds to find out how they'll be spending their Christmas Day.

Kate and Clare.

Natalie Aspin, 26, lives in Yeadon and is a senior physiotherapist at the Leeds General Infirmary.

This year she will be working on the intensive care unit helping those who are critically ill.

How will you be spending Christmas this year?

On Christmas Day I will be working at the LGI across the intensive care units seeing patients who are critically unwell. This includes patients on our neuro and general ICU who may have been involved in a traumatic accident, and patients on cardiac ICU who have had open heart surgery.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson.

Unfortunately the NHS doesn’t ‘break up’ for Christmas, it’s just another normal working day where sick patients and their families need the support of all the NHS staff.

It’s a great feeling to be there and help patients in their recovery, and to celebrate Christmas with some patients who might not have any family of their own or any visitors. I think it makes you really appreciate what you have.

When will you be get to open your Christmas presents?

I will exchange presents on Christmas Day evening and Boxing Day. And probably spend time playing with my gorgeous nephew Rory and all his new toys!

When will you be sitting down for your Christmas dinner?

After my shift I will go and join my partner and my in-laws, hopefully they will save me some dinner! But I am heading back to see my family in Blackpool in between Christmas and new year and have Christmas number two!

What's your festive message to your loved ones?

Thank you for supporting me through 2018. Merry Christmas to my amazing partner, family and friends.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, 47, from the Leeds District CID does not know what time he will finish work on Christmas Day. He will start work at 6.30am, but when he gets to sit down for Christmas dinner will depend on what calls the police receive.

How will you be spending Christmas this year?

This was the first Christmas I wasn’t working in four years, but at the last minute it changed. It’s a difficult conversation to have with your family, as it’s hard for them when you’re not home, but I have worked Christmas for most of my 24 years, and we have nurses in the family too, so it’s a way of life for us.

I never know when I'll get home as it depends how the day goes. My shift could be quiet or we could have loads of crimes to attend like an armed robbery or domestic attack. When that happens, there’s lots for us to do, such as protecting the crime scene and dealing with victims and families. All this takes time and impacts on when we can get back to our families.

People can take for granted that the public services will be there to help them, and it is hard leaving your family over the holidays, but we in the police are always prepared to put our personal lives aside for the good of the community.

When will you get to open your Christmas presents?

Whenever I’m able to get home. That’s one of the things the police do miss out on, those Christmas memories and seeing the kids open their toys.

I’ve got three children aged 12-19 and the youngest gets very excited to wake up early and open his presents. Last year was particularly hard because I worked Christmas Eve and we had to try and delay him getting his hands on his presents because I needed to get some sleep before my shift that night. It is a juggling act, but it's what I signed up for.

When will you be sitting down for Christmas dinner?

This year we’re aiming to sit down late afternoon but it’s not set in stone because I could get a call just as I walk out of the door and have to rush off to an emergency.

So we plan, but never really know. If I get the call I have to stay. I can’t be dealing with a victim’s family and say I’ve got to go, my Yorkshires are burning. I could never do that to vulnerable people who need my help.

What’s your festive message to your loved ones?

For me, Christmas Day is for my family to enjoy and I’ll catch up when I can. Whilst I might not be there first thing in the morning, I know that my whole family are proud of what I do and are happy to work around me because of that.

Kate Jones is a liver transplant co-ordinator from West Yorkshire. She will be on-call from 8am Christmas Day until 8am Boxing Day.

How will you be spending Christmas day this year?

I was fortunate enough to go home to Australia last year to spend time with my family so I let my colleagues have their time this year.

I am responsible for being the first point of contact for any deceased donor offers for recipients who live in this region. Being a liver transplant co-ordinator is a huge privilege as we are able to be a part of our patients' and families' transplant journey.

Working Christmas makes my job special because organ donation is an amazing gift and even more so at this time of year.

When will you get to open your Christmas presents?

As most of my family live in Australia, it is Christmas there when it is Christmas Eve here. I'll be able to spend time on FaceTime with them and may get to open a sneaky present on Christmas Eve.

What's your festive message to your loved ones?

I wish everyone a happy Christmas and brilliant New Year!