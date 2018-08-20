This is how much temperatures will plunge by in Leeds over the Bank Holiday weekend

Leeds is set to be hit by a drop in temperatures during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

Those wanting to enjoy the great outdoors over the weekend may have to wrap up a little warmer to do so as temperatures are set to plummet to just 16C.

What will the weather be like in Leeds over the weekend?

There is some good news, however.

It is set to remain dry for the majority of the weekend, meaning family trips exploring the great outdoors should be on the cards.

However, with day time temperatures set to be at their lowest in recent weeks, the need for an extra layer could be heightened.

Here's what the experts at the Met Office have to say:

Saturday:

This will arguably be the best day of the whole weekend, with sunny spells and dry conditions throughout the day.

However, with highs of just 17C forecast, it could seem chilly given recent highs.

Sunday:

A slightly cloudier day is predicted than Saturday, with highs once again registering at just 17C.

Monday:

Top temperatures of 18C mean this could realistically be the warmest day of the Bank Holiday, but not by much.