This is how much spare money people have every week in these 12 Leeds areas

The data was published using the latest available information issued via Data Mill North. The numbers represent the estimated net weekly income after housing costs for each area, originally published by the ONS. How does this compare to your experience?

1. Leeds City centre - 250 pounds Residents in Leeds city centre have an average of 250 per week left over after housing costs - city centre costs tend to be higher

2. Burmantofts & Richmond Hill - 280 pounds Burmantofts & Richmond Hill residents have an average of 280 left over after paying for housing

3. Beeston & Holbeck - 330 pounds Beeston and Holbeck residents have an average of 330 pounds left over after per week paying for housing

4. Harehills - 320 pounds Harehills residents have an average of 320 pounds left over after per week paying for housing

