This is how much money Leeds residents have spare every week according to the latest available published data

This is how much spare money people have every week in these 12 Leeds areas

Leeds residents have an average of £438 per week left over after paying for rent or mortgage costs - and these are the 10 areas with the lowest spare cash amounts and the two highest.

The data was published using the latest available information issued via Data Mill North. The numbers represent the estimated net weekly income after housing costs for each area, originally published by the ONS. How does this compare to your experience?

Residents in Leeds city centre have an average of 250 per week left over after housing costs - city centre costs tend to be higher

1. Leeds City centre - 250 pounds

Residents in Leeds city centre have an average of 250 per week left over after housing costs - city centre costs tend to be higher
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Burmantofts & Richmond Hill residents have an average of 280 left over after paying for housing

2. Burmantofts & Richmond Hill - 280 pounds

Burmantofts & Richmond Hill residents have an average of 280 left over after paying for housing
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Beeston and Holbeck residents have an average of 330 pounds left over after per week paying for housing

3. Beeston & Holbeck - 330 pounds

Beeston and Holbeck residents have an average of 330 pounds left over after per week paying for housing
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Harehills residents have an average of 320 pounds left over after per week paying for housing

4. Harehills - 320 pounds

Harehills residents have an average of 320 pounds left over after per week paying for housing
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3