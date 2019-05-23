This corner pub in Leeds is back to its former glory - with more to offer its punters...

A late Victorian pub that has been restored to its ‘historic best’ in Leeds has received a special honour, as part of CAMRA’s national awards.

Its ‘new-old’ look has won the Cardigan Arms in Leeds CAMRA’s Joe Goodwin Award.

Named after the late CAMRA Chairman, who was a great enthusiast for, and champion of the ‘ordinary’ street-corner local, the award recognises the best corner pubs across the country.

A substantial pub in its day, the Cardigan Arms was designed by Leeds architect Thomas Winn and boasts an impressive multi-room interior. However, it has struggled to survive in recent years, due to both lack of investment and a changing demographic within the area.

The character pub was saved from closure by Steve Holt of Kirkstall Brewery, who decided to acquire the building and refurbish it.

CAMRA celebrated the achievement with a presentation event, just days before the launch of its Summer of Pub campaign, which aims to promote pub-going over the warmer months, and celebrate the contribution of the great British pub to our heritage.

Andrew Davison, chair of CAMRA’s judging panel said: “The Cardigan Arms, it must be said, is anything but ordinary, although it is on a street corner.

“The work here has been done with great care, using historic colour schemes and matching historic finishes.

“The pub has truly been restored to something approaching its former glory, with subtle changes, such as the introduction of a wide range of real ales and a brief but well-chosen menu to draw in customers from well outside the immediate area.”

A presentation event for the pub took place at the Coopers Tavern in Burton-on-Trent,.

This pub won the Historic England Conservation Award and so was chosen to play host for the glittering ceremony this year.