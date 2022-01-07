Here are seven things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Leeds Record and Book Fair
Head down to Kirkgate Market on Saturday from 10am for the monthly Leeds Record and Book Fair. With 80 tables filled with records and over 30 vendors at the event, there are plenty of gems to find at this month's fair. The event is free to enter and is open until 4pm.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Belgrave Feast
Belgrave Feast returns this Saturday with a range of delicious vegan street food, craft beer and family friendly fun from 11am. Enjoy food from Leeds vendors Shouk TLV, Kuala Lumpur, The Spicy Biker and Black Day Bakes, or browse the arts and crafts on display. The event is free to enter and runs until 6pm.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Seagull's Mosaic Workshop
Join Seagull's on Saturday from 10am for their mosaic workshop. Learn techniques of mosaic and create something special to take home at the end of the session, with tickets available for each session from Eventbrite.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Temple Newsam Ten
On Sunday Temple Newsam Ten returns for the sixth year of the 10 mile race at Temple Newsam House. The course takes runners through woodlands, country paths and around nearby lakes, with slots available for the race on the Race Best website. The Newsam Ten run starts at 9.30am.
Photo: Gary Longbottom