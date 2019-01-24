Thieves ransack John Charles Centre in Leeds and steal fizzy drinks from vending machine

Have your say

Thieves smashed a window and damaged a fridge as they raided a sports centre in Leeds.

Despite searching the reception area and tills, the suspects left with only some soft drinks they'd stolen from a vending machine at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Beeston.

The thieves smashed a toilet window at the leisure centre to gain access in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They then forced an internal door open, broke the glass door to a locked fridge and searched the tills. They left through the fire exit.

Leeds City Council, who manage the facility, confirmed that a small amount of cash and drinks were taken from a vending machine, but nothing else was stolen.

The centre opened as normal this morning.

The stadium at the site is home to Hunslet RLFC and Leeds City Athletics Club. The aquatics centre has an Olympic-sized pool and a diving facility. There is also an indoor tennis centre and a bowls complex.

Anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference 13190042244.