Thieves break into Holbeck pub and set fire to the bar

Thieves broke into a Holbeck pub before setting fire to the bar.

The fire brigade was called to the Bull’s Head in St Matthew’s Street at 11.46pm on Wednesday night.

Bull's Head, Holbeck (Photo: Google).

A fire investigator confirmed the fire was deliberate and the incident was handed to West Yorkshire Police.

They established that burglars forced a window before damaging a jukebox and fruit machines and stealing cash from the safe.

A laptop and the hard drive for the pub’s CCTV system were also taken.

Petrol was then used to set fire to the bar and seating area causing substantial damage.

Two fire crews from Leeds and one from Hunslet attended. Around 30 per cent of the ground floor was on fire.

Burglars stole 11 snakes and the equivalent of 2,000 pints of beer from the Bull’s Head in 2012.

A 2.5ft royal python was taken along with ten orange and black Okeetee corn snakes, all in their tanks.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190146237 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.