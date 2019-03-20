These two Leeds men explain how they managed to become pilots for airline Jet2

Two friends with a lifelong dream of flying have both been accepted onto Jet2's pilot training programme - and they've revealed how they did it.

Harry Lota, 28, and Jordan Cameron, 33, who both grew up in Leeds, will be qualified pilots by 2020 after completing their apprenticeships at the Leeds-based budget airline.

The pair met while studying for their initial 18-month pilot training course in 2017 and were later accepted onto the apprenticeship scheme together.

Jordan was an air cadet as a teenager and became an RAF reserve officer and a flying instructor. He later gained a Private Pilot's Licence.

He used to go plane-spotting at Leeds Bradford Airport as a child and flew a plane before he could legally drive a car.

“I have no family history when it comes to aviation, but as a young child I loved going to the airport on holiday and my grandad also used to take me to Leeds Bradford to watch aircraft take off and land. It has become a fascination which has just grown and grown over the years. At 16 I flew a Grob 109b Vigilant aircraft solo after completing a 10-hour scholarship course, this was before I could even drive a car.

“I was over the moon when I found out I had been successful in getting onto the Jet2 pilot apprenticeship scheme, it was always my dream to work for this company as I am passionate about its ethos and values. This is the culmination of a lot of hard work as well as personal dedication.”

Harry was also an air cadet who used to watch planes passing over his Headingley home as a youngster. He studied aviation technology at the University of Leeds and flew light aircraft at Sherburn Aero Club.

“My legs were like jelly when I got the call telling me I had got onto the scheme. I was ecstatic, it was such a relief as all my hard work and dedication had paid off. There was only ever one airline for me and that was Jet2. Growing up, I lived under the flight path at Headingley and I would watch the aircraft all day, dreaming one day that I would be at the controls and now that dream could soon be a reality.”

"We have both had to make sacrifices along the way but since we met, we’ve become close mates and really supported and helped each other to get to where we are now. We’ve both had day jobs on top of all the training, I worked in sales and Harry worked as a lettings negotiator. Hard work, passion, and determination really count, but it really helps when someone shares your dream too.”

The pair will now begin a 12-month training course, which includes modules in how cabin crew operate to ensure they have an insight into all areas of operations.