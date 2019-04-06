These stunning Yorkshire coastal walks are ideal for pet owners
As the days get longer and the weather feels a little warmer it is a great time for pet owners to get out to the coast for a walk.
Make the most of these suggestions:
1. Runswick Bay
A walk which is open to dogs all year round. It's up to 2 miles long & features cliffs at Kettleness Bay which jut out into the sea. Shaped like a crocodiles head, locals say it opens its mouth at night to gobble up stray sailors
Between Filey and Bridlington bays, an easy three mile coastal walk. Stunning scenery which takes in spectacular chalk cliffs and there is even a lighthouse or two thrown in. Dogs welcome and plenty of space for a good run.
Walk of around four miles. There are a number of cafes on the way for a warming brew or an ice-lolly, weather dependent. The whole beach is open for dogs until April 30 with the summer season starting on May 1.
An easy two-mile walk along a vast flat beach which is not only good for a runaround but great for those that like a swim. Dogs welcome during winter with restrictions in place from May 1 to Sept 30. Same applies on North Beach.