These nine worst streets in Leeds for reports of anti-social behaviour

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports in December 2018 when there were a total of 1,029 reports of ASB. These streets had the highest reports of incidences. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. King Edward Street - 14 This city centre shopping parade tops this list with 14 reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month. Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Boar Lane - 8 There were 8 reports of anti-social behaviour on Boar Lane, a busy city centre street. Steve Riding freelance Buy a Photo

3. Boggart Hill Crescent - 8 This Seacroft street had 8 reports of anti-social behaviour. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Priestley Drive - 8 This residential street in Pudsey also had 8 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour. Google other Buy a Photo

