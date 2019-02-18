These nine worst streets in Leeds for reports of anti-social behaviour
Police.uk data has shown the streets in Leeds with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour.
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports in December 2018 when there were a total of 1,029 reports of ASB. These streets had the highest reports of incidences. Images are for illustrative purposes.
1. King Edward Street - 14
This city centre shopping parade tops this list with 14 reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month.