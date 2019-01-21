These happy hounds at Dogs Trust Leeds are sure to put a smile on your face and banish Blue Monday

With today said to be the most depressing day of the year these dandy dogs hope to put a smile on your face.

These happy hounds are all at The Dogs Trust Leeds and looking to bring joy to your life on ‘Blue Monday’ if you can give them a new home.

Tigger.

Jasper, the ten-year-old Border Collie, Dylan who is a three-year-old Lurcher and Tigger are all dogs that have ended up in rescue and are being cared for by staff at Leeds centre on York Road and staff defy anyone not to smile when they see these canine cuties.

However, if you are looking for a more serene way to make Monday better then pop-up piano performances will be brightening up people’s day as the sound of music greets commuters and shoppers in the city.

A tuneful welcome awaits those arriving in Leeds Station this morning and as well as people leave to go home at the end of the day with musicians taking a seat at a number of the city centre’s resident pianos.

Twelve pianos were installed in shopping centres, office blocks and public buildings, courtesy of LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) and Besbrode Pianos Leeds, as part of the Leeds Piano Trail last August in celebration of the return of the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition (LIPC) to the city.

Dylan

The majority were given a permanent home and are here in the city for anyone– from beginners to professionals and everyone in between – to play.

Blue Monday will also see colourful performances from students at Leeds College of Music on the pianos situated in Leeds Station and St John’s Centre.

Fiona Sinclair, Chief Executive of LIPC said: “Leeds International Piano Competition champions and celebrates pianos for all and we are delighted that the Piano Trail has found a permanent home in Leeds and the pianos continue to punctuate people’s time in the city.”

Andrew Cooper, LeedsBID’s Chief Executive added: “The Leeds Piano Trail was a great success and it is fantastic to see so many pianos remain in the city centre with music helping to animate places and spaces.”

Pop- up piano performances take place at 7.30 to 9am at the Leeds Station piano, 1-2pm St John’s Centre piano and 5-6pm at Leeds Station piano.