These five Yorkshire pubs have been named in the UK's top 50

The Guardian has released its list of the UK's best pubs - and five Yorkshire hostelries have made the cut.

The paper's writers picked out The Crown at Horton-in-Ribblesdale for its stunning views - the pub sits in the shadow of Pen-y-Ghent in the Dales.

The Fox and Goose in Hebden Bridge was highlighted as a top community-owned venture - it was West Yorkshire's first community pub when it re-opened in 2014. The inn acted as a refuge during the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

Whitelocks in Leeds city centre, which dates from 1715, was selected as one of the country's best historic pubs, while The Shakespeare in Sheffield and North Bar in Leeds city centre both appeared in the top 10 for craft ales.