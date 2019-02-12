These are the worst places in Leeds for dogs attacking people
Recent data from Leeds council has revealed the worst wards for reports of dogs attacking humans.
The statistics, released via Datamill North, show that during 2017 and 2018 there were 277 reports of dogs attacking humans. These are the worst 11 wards in the city, Images are for illustrative purposes. Read the YEPs full report: Strays, attacks and fouling - what the statistics say about Leeds dogs
1. Beeston and Holbeck - 22
Beston and Holbeck topped the list with 22 reports of dogs attacking humans.
2. Killingbeck and Seacroft - 16
There were 16 reports of dogs attacking humans in Killingbeck and Seacroft.
3. Armley - 15
Leeds council received 15 reports from Armley of dogs attacking humans.
4. Crossgates and Whinmoor - 12
Leeds council received 12 reports of dogs attacking humans in Crossgates and Whinmoor.
