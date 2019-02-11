These are the worst anti social behaviour hotspots in Leeds - how does your area compare?
The worst hotspots for reports of ASB in Leeds have been revealed.
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of ASB for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 978 reports of antisocial behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Leeds city centre - 117
117 ASB incidents in December 2018 in Leeds city centre