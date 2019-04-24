These are the most Instagrammed towns in Yorkshire - how many have you visited?

With a wealth of charming towns, rolling countryside and a spectacular coastline, it is unsurprising that the region is ranked as one of the most picture-perfect locations in the country, with Halifax being named as the most Instagrammed town in the UK, according to Cheaphotels4uk. The accommodation website examined how many times a post of every UK town had been shared on the photo sharing site, revealing a number of Yorkshire towns to be among the most popular destinations. How many have you visited?
View more