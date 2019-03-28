These are the Leeds postcodes with the highest household incomes
Property Detective has released details of the average household income in each area of Leeds.
The income is the average for the area, taking into account single-adult households, retired people, students and the unemployed.
1. LS21 - 44,764
Otley (above), Bramhope, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Arthington, Fewston and Blubberhouses
2. LS22 - 43,449
Wetherby, Collingham (above) and Linton
3. LS29 - 41,608
Ilkley, Addingham, Ben Rhydding, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Menston
4. LS23 - 40,401
Boston Spa, Bramham (above), Clifford, Thorp Arch, Walton
