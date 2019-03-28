These are the Leeds postcodes with the highest household incomes

The income is the average for the area, taking into account single-adult households, retired people, students and the unemployed.

1. LS21 - 44,764 Otley (above), Bramhope, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Arthington, Fewston and Blubberhouses

2. LS22 - 43,449 Wetherby, Collingham (above) and Linton

3. LS29 - 41,608 Ilkley, Addingham, Ben Rhydding, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Menston

4. LS23 - 40,401 Boston Spa, Bramham (above), Clifford, Thorp Arch, Walton

