Aberford

These are the Leeds postcodes with the highest household incomes

Property Detective has released details of the average household income in each area of Leeds.

The income is the average for the area, taking into account single-adult households, retired people, students and the unemployed.

Otley (above), Bramhope, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Arthington, Fewston and Blubberhouses

1. LS21 - 44,764

Otley (above), Bramhope, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Arthington, Fewston and Blubberhouses
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Wetherby, Collingham (above) and Linton

2. LS22 - 43,449

Wetherby, Collingham (above) and Linton
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ilkley, Addingham, Ben Rhydding, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Menston

3. LS29 - 41,608

Ilkley, Addingham, Ben Rhydding, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Menston
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Boston Spa, Bramham (above), Clifford, Thorp Arch, Walton

4. LS23 - 40,401

Boston Spa, Bramham (above), Clifford, Thorp Arch, Walton
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4